What would make Hamilton Road safer?
With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
Now the Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre (CRC) and community members are trying to find solutions for an ongoing problem in the city’s east end.
Close calls on Hamilton Road are something cyclists know all too well.
“We can't keep doing things the way we always have and expect different outcomes,” said Jamieson Roberts, an avid cyclist in London.
London’s bicycling community has been calling on the city to create more safety measures for months after several people have been struck while cycling or crossing the street.
“The biggest issue is ultimately it's a road that's been designed as a highway, you've got four massive car lanes that services vehicles potentially well - although arguably dangerously - it doesn't serve the rest of the neighbourhood,” said Roberts.
He recommends the area could benefit from reducing the number of lanes to create more space for businesses, cyclists and pedestrians to get around safely.
“If we don't change how we’re building streets if we don't adjust to how people get around the city we’re going to keep seeing people hit and killed on the roads when we don't create an adequate safe space for all forms of transportation,” Roberts added.
After hearing residents’ concerns, city representatives and the Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre are hoping to help by putting solutions into action.
“In the fall the Crouch Resource Centre was approached by a resident in the Hamilton Road neighbourhood and she was looking for some solutions about the constant sound of near misses on the road and accidents she's witnessed,” said Jennifer Martino, with the CRC.
“She was also concerned that every year for the past four years we have had a fatality that was traffic-related on Hamilton road including two fathers. One a very well-known community volunteer and the other a student.”
Jibin Benoy was struck and killed on Hamilton Road in September after riding home from work in the early morning hours.
“He had come here to study at Fanshawe and left unfortunately his wife back home in India, widowed. As a response to these concerns we decided to hold a community meeting,” Martino said.
In hopes to prevent further accidents, Ward 1 City Coun. Hadleigh McAlister believes making improvements to infrastructure could improve safety on the road for drivers and pedestrians.
“Some of those are things we can implement quite quickly like a speed clock, getting the lines repainted and looking at parking spaces to increase visibility on turns where we have seen some incidences,” McAlister said.
Locals can join in on the conversation by signing up online for “Traffic and Safety on Hamilton Road” which will be held at the Hamilton Road Senior’s Community Centre on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has 6th highest suicide rate among 33 countries in the Americas, 'first of its kind' study shows
First of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Belarus leader Lukashenko says he had long chat with Putin on war anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
OPP, WRPS responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.
Windsor
-
Windsor police deputy chief facing stunt driving charge
Windsor’s deputy police chief is facing a stunt driving charge after he allegedly drove more than 110 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone earlier this year while off duty in Amherstburg, police said in a statement.
-
Hundreds fill Windsor City Hall Friday, marking one year of war in Ukraine
Windsor City Hall was flooded with people Friday night, with a vigil held to mark one year of war waged in Ukraine. Some 200 people are estimated to have been there for dignitary speeches, song and prayer.
-
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Barrie
-
Snowmobiler airlifted to hospital after crash in Tiny Township
A snowmobiler is in hospital after a late-night crash in Tiny Township.
-
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
-
Alzheimer's Society seeks funding to extend support pilot projects in Ontario
When Alfred Aquilina brought his wife to the long-term care facility that would be her new home, he was carrying her suitcase and a heavy load of emotions.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada has 6th highest suicide rate among 33 countries in the Americas, 'first of its kind' study shows
First of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Break-ins force Timmins business to reassess its inventory
The owner of O'Reilly Source for Sports in Timmins said his place of business has been the target of break-ins over the past seven years he's been an owner, forcing him to make a change to reduce the potential for any more financial loss.
Ottawa
-
Three people, including child, injured in head-on crash
Ottawa paramedics say three people, including a child, were taken to hospital Friday night after a head-on crash.
-
These frigid temperatures won't last very long
A cold snap is affecting Ottawa this weekend but above-average temperatures will be back soon.
-
Police seize replica firearm after road rage incident in Ottawa's west end
Police say a driver called 911 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday reporting a road rage incident in the area of Merivale Road and Carling Avenue.
Toronto
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
Toronto libraries are fighting for 'intellectual freedom' with new collection of exclusively banned books
At a time when some beloved novels have fallen under scrutiny and more and more titles are banned from shelves, Toronto Public Library is taking a stand for “intellectual freedom.”
-
Suspect wanted after allegedly slashing a man’s face with a knife in North York
Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.
Montreal
-
'He was very close to dying': Dog owner calls for Quebec ban on leg hold traps
A growing number of pet owners, veterinarians and animal lovers want leg hold traps heavily restricted or even banned in Quebec, arguing that they are cruel and often do not catch the animals the trapper intends to.
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Snowmobiler dies following collision in Beauce-Centre, Que.
A snowmobiler died after a collision with another snowmobile in Tring-Jonction, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on a trail on the Gédéon-Lessard road about 80 kilometres south of Lévis. A group of three snowmobilers were following each other when one of them collided with the snowmobile in front of him, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.
Atlantic
-
Amid record profits, Loblaw CEO warns food prices will continue to rise
Maritimers grappling with rising food prices are being warned it’s about to get worse. Canada's biggest grocer says food costs could increase this year and they have more than 1,000 supplier requests for significant cost increases.
-
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.
-
Visits suspended on third floor of Moncton hospital due to norovirus outbreak
Visits have been temporarily suspended on the third floor of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton due to a norovirus outbreak in the unit.
Winnipeg
-
'Keep talking about this': Hundreds gather in Winnipeg in support of Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Hopeful and upset are just some of the multiple feelings Ukrainians and Winnipeggers were experiencing at a rally in Winnipeg Friday evening.
-
Jets get rolled 5-1 at home by Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- J.T. Compher liked what four days between games did for the Colorado Avalanche.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
Calgary
-
Rockyview Hospital searching for volunteers
Alberta Health Services is looking for more volunteers at Calgary's Rockyview Hospital.
-
1 injured after Canmore traffic stop turns into shootout with police
A Canmore man is in hospital in Calgary with serious injuries after a Canmore traffic stop late Friday evening turned into a shootout.
-
Dinos stave off elimination with late goal to force deciding game 3
Facing elimination, the University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team pushed back Friday night, scoring three late goals to defeat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 4-2.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Canada has 6th highest suicide rate among 33 countries in the Americas, 'first of its kind' study shows
First of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Vancouver
-
2 injured in Vancouver explosion, firefighters say
Two people were treated for burns and lacerations after an explosion at the Marine Building in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, according to firefighters.
-
'It's still quite hard emotionally': Ukrainian newcomers reflect on first anniversary of Russian invasion
Several Ukrainian newcomers told CTV News that they're feeling mixed emotions reflecting on the anniversary. While they're happy to be safe and in peace in Vancouver, they also feel guilt knowing their loved ones are still back home.
-
DoorDash halting deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snowstorm
If you were hoping to ride out this weekend's snowstorm by staying in and ordering food for delivery, you may not be able to do so.