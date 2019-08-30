

Tammy Heisel, CTV London





There's still plenty to across the city this weekend, before the kids head back to school, but a number of businesses are also closed this holiday Monday.

Enjoy the last weekend of the season for the city's spray pads as most will remain open until Monday. Stronach Pool and Thames Pool will only remain open until Sunday.

If you're looking for indoor activities, a number of community centres are open including, Carling Heights Optimist, South London, Stronach, Bostwick and Stoney Creek.

All other community centres are closed on Monday along with most city offices.

Open Monday

Beer Store locations at 414 Wharncliffe Road South in London, 1107 Confederation Street in Sarnia and 911 Dundas Street in Woodstock

LTC is running on a Sunday/Holiday schedule

Closed Monday