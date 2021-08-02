LONDON, ONT. -- Here's a rundown of what's open and closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London.

OPEN:

Western Fair District Agriplex COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

White Oaks Mall 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masonville Place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores

Select Beer Stores and LCBO outlets with reduced hours

Labatt Store

Pharmacies

Restaurants

Fast food outlets

LTC running on a holiday schedule

CLOSED: