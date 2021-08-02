Advertisement
What's open and what's closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 9:48AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 2, 2021 10:59AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Here's a rundown of what's open and closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London.
OPEN:
- Western Fair District Agriplex COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- White Oaks Mall 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Masonville Place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Westmount Shopping Centre 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Most grocery stores
- Select Beer Stores and LCBO outlets with reduced hours
- Labatt Store
- Pharmacies
- Restaurants
- Fast food outlets
- LTC running on a holiday schedule
CLOSED:
- Earl Nichols Rec. Centre vaccination clinic (reopens Tuesday)
- North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic (reopens Tuesday)
- Banks
- Public libraries
- Government offices
- Covent Garden Market