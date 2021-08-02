LONDON, ONT. -- Here's a rundown of what's open and closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London.

 

OPEN:

  • Western Fair District Agriplex COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • White Oaks Mall 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Masonville Place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Westmount Shopping Centre 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Most grocery stores
  • Select Beer Stores and LCBO outlets with reduced hours
  • Labatt Store
  • Pharmacies
  • Restaurants
  • Fast food outlets
  • LTC running on a holiday schedule

 

CLOSED:

  • Earl Nichols Rec. Centre vaccination clinic (reopens Tuesday)
  • North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic (reopens Tuesday)
  • Banks
  • Public libraries
  • Government offices
  • Covent Garden Market