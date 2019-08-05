The August long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the region.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed for the holiday Monday:

Open

  • Some malls, including CF Masonville Place and White Oaks Mall
  • Grocery stores
  • City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses
  • Movie theatres
  • Select LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • LTC is on a Sunday/Holiday schedule

Closed

  • Post offices
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • City hall