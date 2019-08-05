

CTV London





The August long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the region.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed for the holiday Monday:

Open

Some malls, including CF Masonville Place and White Oaks Mall

Grocery stores

City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses

Movie theatres

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations

LTC is on a Sunday/Holiday schedule

Closed