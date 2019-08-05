Featured
What's open and what's closed this Civic Holiday Monday
CTV London
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 10:23AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 5, 2019 10:24AM EDT
The August long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the region.
Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed for the holiday Monday:
Open
- Some malls, including CF Masonville Place and White Oaks Mall
- Grocery stores
- City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses
- Movie theatres
- Select LCBO and Beer Store locations
- LTC is on a Sunday/Holiday schedule
Closed
- Post offices
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- City hall