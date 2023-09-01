What’s open and closed in London this Labour Day Monday

The final long weekend of the summer is here, and whether going to the beach, barbecuing, or hitting a patio, Londoners will be looking to make the most of it.

As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Labour Day.

OPEN

Free recreational programs offered by the City of London at local community centres, including swimming, badminton, pickle ball, open gym, science workshops, arts and crafts, and more (a full list of activities can be found online)

Outdoor spray pads

City-operated golf courses

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

All Beer Store locations (414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is drive-thru only)

Pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

The Factory

Storybook Gardens

East Park

Boler Mountain

London Children’s Museum

Movie theatres

Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED