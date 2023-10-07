What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday

As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it be over dinner, under a warm blanket, or outside with some hot chocolate, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be.

To keep you informed, here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Thanksgiving Monday.

OPEN:

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Free recreational actives put on by the City of London, including pickelball, arts and crafts, open gym, dancing, science workshops and more

London Children’s Museum

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Boler Mountain

East Park

Most movie theatres (call ahead for operating hours)

Select Shoppers Drug Marts (call ahead for operating hours)

CLOSED: