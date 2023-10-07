London

    • What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday

    Open or Closed

    As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it be over dinner, under a warm blanket, or outside with some hot chocolate, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be.

    To keep you informed, here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Thanksgiving Monday.

     

    OPEN:

    • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • Free recreational actives put on by the City of London, including pickelball, arts and crafts, open gym, dancing, science workshops and more
    • London Children’s Museum
    • Fanshawe Pioneer Village
    • Boler Mountain
    • East Park
    • Most movie theatres (call ahead for operating hours)
    • Select Shoppers Drug Marts (call ahead for operating hours)

     

    CLOSED:

    • MLHU offices
    • Police Reporting Centre
    • Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • All LCBO locations
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Government offices
    • Libraries
    • No curbside garbage or recycling pickup
    • Masonville Mall
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • Canada Post mail delivery and pickup
    • Storybook Gardens

