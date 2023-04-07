What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter Sunday and Monday

As Londoners prepare to enjoy their Easter long weekend, people may be wondering what businesses and city services are operating as usual.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this holiday long weekend.

Sunday, April 9 — Easter Sunday

CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CLOSED – All London Public Library branches

CLOSED – All LCBO locations

CLOSED – All Beer store locations

CLOSED – Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)

CLOSED – Masonville Mall

CLOSED – White Oaks Mall

CLOSED – Westmount Mall

OPEN – London Transit (operating on a Sunday schedule)

OPEN – Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)

Monday, April 10 — Easter Monday