What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekend

As Londoners prepare to enjoy their Easter long weekend, people may be wondering what businesses and city services are operating as usual.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this holiday long weekend.

Friday, April 7 — Good Friday

CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CLOSED – All London Public Library branches

CLOSED – ALL LCBO locations

CLOSED – All Beer Store locations

CLOSED – All schools and post-secondary institutions

CLOSED – Garbage and recycling pickup

CLOSED – Municipal, provincial and federal offices

CLOSED – Canada Post mail collection and delivery

CLOSED – Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)

CLOSED – Masonville Mall

CLOSED – White Oaks Mall

CLOSED – Westmount Mall

OPEN – London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

OPEN – Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)

Saturday, April 8

CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic

OPEN – London Public Library (from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

OPEN – LCBO locations

OPEN – Beer Store locations

OPEN – London Transit (operating on a Saturday schedule)

OPEN – Grocery stores

OPEN – Pharmacies

OPEN – Masonville Mall

OPEN – White Oaks Mall

OPEN – Westmount Mall

Sunday, April 9 — Easter Sunday

CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CLOSED – All London Public Library branches

CLOSED – All LCBO locations

CLOSED – All Beer store locations

CLOSED – Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)

CLOSED – Masonville Mall

CLOSED – White Oaks Mall

CLOSED – Westmount Mall

OPEN – London Transit (operating on a Sunday schedule)

OPEN – Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)

Monday, April 10 — Easter Monday