What’s old is new again, vinyl resurgence as Canada marks record store day

Saturday marked the 15th annual Record Store Day- a day vinyl aficionados have been waiting for.

A whole new generation is discovering the beauty of the vinyl record, and that what’s old is new again.

“Collecting it is a lot of fun,” said Eric Olcsvary, a 20-something collector who was found searching for vinyl treasures at Grooves record store in London, Ont. “Sound quality as well right? I just get a blast going through all the oldies, and then you get to go through some of the new stuff as well.”

“You get to hear like the original sounds that they actually came up with instead of a remastered version of it,” added his friend Vanessa Dyck, also in her 20s.

Record Store Day is a celebration of independent bricks and mortar record shops. While overall retail has taken a hit during the pandemic, Grooves store managers Bonnie Gooden and Danny Ornsby say their store survived because they successfully transitioned to online sales. Now their customer base has grown from local to world-wide.

“People are nostalgic for it and there’s like entirely new generations that have never experienced that,” said Ornsby of a marked rise in sales of vinyl records. “I think that’s probably why we’re seeing such a growth in collecting physical mediums, media on the whole.”

Gooden says many people discover music on digital streaming platforms, and then seek out the physical copy like the record album.

“I think that there’s not a lot that’s tangible for kids these days. Everything is done online, everything’s done on a tablet, everything is done on a mobile. So I think that desire, it is a kind of connection.”

In 2021, vinyl record albums outsold CDs for the first time in 30 years. According to Billboard, one out of every three albums sold in the U-S was vinyl. That includes both physical and digital media. Grooves record store in London, Ont., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)

In Canada, vinyl record sales were up more than 20 per cent from the year before according to sales tracker MRC Data.

“After the pandemic and during the pandemic it just seemed to skyrocket,” said Ornsby. “We’re really seeing it in here. We’re seeing a lot of new customers, a lot of new faces, a lot of turntables being sold, and a lot of new collectors, so it’s a really interesting time.”

As for Olcsvary and Dyck, it has been a music filled and successful record store day.

The pair walked out with a bag full of goodies, including a classic David Bowie album on vinyl, and a few CDs for the car.

“Fantastic,” said Olcsvary on the way out. “I’m going to listen to it right now.”