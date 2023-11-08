What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?

A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.

She hopes Londoners heed Farhi’s message about the state of the downtown, even if his delivery offended some of the stakeholders in the room.

“Let's not miss the point because we did not like the presentation,” said Stevenson. “We've got to have some really hard conversations, and I would rather have them now than a year from now, when we are in a situation that might be beyond repair.”

The video shows Farhi approach the front of the room calling for the business improvement area (BIA) to do more to address the challenges faced by the property owners and businesses it represents.

“’Let’s do this, let’s do flowers, let’s do that.’ This is bull****. This is nothing,” he said about the BIA’s efforts at revitalization.

But several people in the room fired back.

“Everyone you are yelling at, we’re on [the same] side!” shouted a man from off camera. “You are yelling at the organization that's only got $2 million. That's all they got!”

Farhi replied, “I'm not yelling.”

Amid a chorus of hollering, the same can be heard challenging Farhi about what he’d do differently with the BIA’s limited budget and jurisdiction, “I'd love to see your great plan, for $2 million, to save the day. You have that money and much more! Let's get on with it!”

In a statement to CTV News, Farhi writes, "[Farhi Holdings Corporation] has put forth a series of recommendations for the City and its partners to concentrate their efforts on retaining and attracting commercial tenants, bolstering public safety, curbing the proliferation of commercial office spaces in suburban areas, and tackling the socio-economic challenges afflicting the downtown."

A day after the meeting, the Executive Director of Downtown London Barb Maly said no one from Farhi Holdings has contacted her since the outburst.

Maly explained that many of Farhi's concerns about crime, homelessness, and offices leaving the core for suburban locations are issues beyond her organization’s mandate.

“Some of the things that were spoken about the other day are not in our control, but anyways, it doesn't take away from the great successes we've had over the year,” she explained.

During Farhi’s rant, London, Ont. Police Chief Thai Truong hovered nearby and Coun. Jerry Pribil (a downtown business owner) and downtown Coun. David Ferreira walked over to Farhi in an effort to calm the situation.

“I'd like to see more decorum when we speak to one another,” Ferreira told CTV News. “How do we work together? I don't want to get into a ‘this and that’ because I don't think it’s very productive.”

Stevenson suggests city hall needs to respond to the alarm being sounded by Farhi about the state of London’s core business districts.

“I think it’s unfortunate that people point the finger at [Farhi] and make him the excuse for why business isn't happening here in London,” Stevenson asserted. “I think as a city hall here, why have we not come along as a partner and supported him finding a way to get this done?”

Council acknowledged the impact of the homelessness crisis on Downtown London by approving a one-time $1.16 million grant that the BIA will use for extra cleaning, enhanced security, and related needs.

Ferreira supported Downtown London’s efforts, “Considering its budget and size, I think it does an amazing job, and the leader of the organization (Maly) has my utmost confidence.”