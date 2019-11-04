

LONDON, Ont - For a family of four what would it take to have basic economic security and inclusion in our community? A new report from London Poverty Research aims to answer that question.

The report has found that a living wage for London is now at $16.20 per hour, which is $2.20 more than the current minimum wage in Ontario.

A Living Wage is a voluntary wage that employers can pay to their employees to ensure economic stability. It is calculated based on a family of four with two children.

The amount is 4.3 per cent higher than the last time it was calculated in 2016.

Today’s report is being released in collaboration with the Ontario Living Wage Network.

Numerous other communities across the province will be released similar reports.

The London Poverty Research Centre aims to get more employers across the city to commit to paying a living wage.