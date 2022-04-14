What age groups are less likely to wear a seatbelt?
Ahead of a long weekend seatbelt campaign, OPP are pointing to three age demographics that are least likely to buckle up, based on 10 years of fatality data.
According to police, of the 542 people who died between 2012 and 2021 in collisions where a lack of seatbelt use was a factor in their deaths, vehicle occupants between the ages of 25 and 34 had the highest rate of fatalities, accounting for 24 per cent of the deaths.
The 15 to 24 year age bracket was the second highest group, at 22.3 per cent, followed by 35 to 44 year-olds at 13.5 per cent of those who died without wearing seatbelts.
In 2021, 47 people were killed in OPP-investigated motor vehicle collisions where failure to wear a seatbelt was a factor in the deaths.
The OPP has laid close to 1,000 seatbelt charges so far this year.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet with missiles, and one official said Thursday that the vessel sank. Russia said the Moskva was badly damaged by a fire that forced the warship's evacuation but that it was still afloat.
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Inside the 30-hour search for the New York shooting suspect
A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.
Anishinabek First Nations sign historic agreement with feds to self-govern
Five communities within the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario have signed a historic agreement with the federal government that would see them move away from the Indian Act and into self-governance.
Certain fridges recalled in Canada because people are falling and getting hurt while attempting to open freezer
Some GE brand fridges have been recalled in Canada following reports that at least three people were seriously injured in the U.S. while attempting to open the freezer section only for the handle to detach, causing the customer to fall over.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario confirms 23 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase
Another 23 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Ontario as officials log another increase in hospitalizations related to the virus.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
Windsor
-
Free construction trades training program for youth in Chatham-Kent
Youth in Chatham-Kent can apply for a free training program in the construction trades.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to strong winds
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to windy conditions.
Barrie
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Innisfil man accused of sex crimes granted bail
After spending more than 12 days in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, 19-year-old Curtis Gamble is heading home.
-
Failing to buckle up main factor in collision deaths among younger people: OPP
Provincial police are set to launch a long weekend safety campaign on Friday.
-
Winds gusts up to 70 km/h expected in parts of the region
It will be a blustery Thursday heading into Easter weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Two First Nations to start Ring of Fire environmental assessment
Officials are celebrating what they are calling a 'historic milestone' for the Ring of Fire development in Ontario's Far North.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
Ottawa
-
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
Toronto
-
Ontario confirms 23 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase
Another 23 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Ontario as officials log another increase in hospitalizations related to the virus.
-
Toronto police unveil largest single day illicit drug seizure in force’s history
Toronto police have charged a 29-year-old after finding more than 280 kilograms of drugs in a stash house, which they say is the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force’s history.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, nearly 100 in ICU, in highest occupancy since February
There are now 2,154 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Quebec, according to public health, and 96 of them are in the intensive care unit.
-
Amazon taps Jamie Lee Curtis to produce new comedy series about Quebec maple syrup heist
Amazon Studios is teaming up with Hollywood actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a new comedy series based on the most Canadian heist ever.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Questions remain about N.B. school-bus incident that left girl with serious injuries
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Winnipeg
-
More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
-
Many divisions opt to keep schools closed as blizzard continues
Many school divisions in southern Manitoba are opting to keep schools closed on Thursday as the blizzard enters its second day.
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
Calgary
-
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
-
Man suffering from gunshot wound limps from CTrain station into the Beltline
An early morning shooting has sent one man to hospital.
-
Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet with missiles, and one official said Thursday that the vessel sank. Russia said the Moskva was badly damaged by a fire that forced the warship's evacuation but that it was still afloat.
Edmonton
-
Classes cancelled at southeast Edmonton school after overnight fire
Fire crews were on scene at T.D. Baker early Thursday morning after a portable classroom caught fire.
-
Whitemud Drive reopens near Quesnell Bridge after crash, man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash closed Whitemud Drive's southbound lanes near Quesnell Bridge overnight.
-
Shotgun fired twice in Fort Saskatchewan hotel robbery, man injured
A man is in serious condition after a possible robbery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. agriculture minister confirms avian flu outbreak at Okanagan farm
An avian flu outbreak has been confirmed at a farm in B.C.'s Okanagan, the province's agriculture minister said in a statement Thursday.
-
BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of Easter long weekend
BC Ferries is facing a number of cancellations ahead of the long weekend due to a mechanical issue on one vessel.
-
B.C. teen aims to help thousands of homeless with care packages
Metro Vancouver has long faced a homelessness issue and the number has now grown since Monday's fire in the Gastown neighbourhood, but a local teen is trying to tackle the problem with care packages.