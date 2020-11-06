LONDON, ONT -- The City of London issued a public service announcement regarding a two-month long lane restriction.

Starting November 9, 2020, at 8 a.m., there will be lane restrictions on Wharncliffe Road South from Horton Street to the Thames River (just north of The Ridgeway).

The city says these lane restrictions will be in place for London Hydro to relocate a large portion of existing utilities underground in preparation for the Wharncliffe Road South Improvements project planned for 2021 and 2022.

A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Wharncliffe Road South; however, traffic delays are expected. Cyclists should exercise caution when navigating the area.

The city adds, as part of this work, the Wharncliffe Road entrance to the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) will be closed on November 9 at 10 a.m. for approximately five days, depending on the weather.

This closure is for London Hydro to construct new infrastructure along the west side of Wharncliffe Road at the Thames River. Pedestrians and cyclists can follow the detour signs along Riverview Avenue to access Wharncliffe Road South (see map)

Pedestrians will be able to access Wharncliffe Road South during this work but should expect intermittent sidewalk closures with signed detours providing navigation to the nearest crosswalk.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.