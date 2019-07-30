

Paola Loriggio , The Canadian Press





WOODSTOCK, Ont. - A commission examining the circumstances that allowed a nurse to kill eight elderly patients in her care is expected to deliver a report Wednesday aimed at preventing such crimes in the future.

The public inquiry, which took place last year, was announced after Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty in 2017 to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of incidents that spanned nearly a decade.

She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The inquiry heard that Wettlaufer was the subject of complaints from the start of her career in 1995 through her confession in 2016, and had been fired twice, the second time over multiple medication errors.

The former Ontario nurse injected patients with overdoses of insulin, and told lawyers with the inquiry that she chose the drug because it wasn't tracked where she worked.

In an interview entered as evidence in the inquiry, Wettlaufer told lawyers she wouldn't have been able to carry out eight murders if more controls were in place on medication at long-term care homes.