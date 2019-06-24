

Sean Irvine, CTV London





It’s a grim scene in many farm fields around London, especially to the west of the city. In many areas, fewer than 50 per cent of crops have been planted.

In western Middlesex County, and much of Lambton County, crop producers are feeling the pressure, and looking to the sky.

Amidst another cloudy day, with the threat of rain on the horizon, farmer Don McCabe is sharing his frustration, “It looks like another water wagon is rolling in, and we don’t ‘friggin’ need it!”

McCabe, who is also a director with Ontario Federation of Agriculture, is in the same boat (no pun intended) as hundreds of other crop farmers in the area.

The crop insurance deadline for corn has passed, meaning many farmers are turning entirely to soybeans to make their year.

The problem is, an extended July 5th deadline for soybean crop insurance is also looming, and soybeans are normally in the ground by the end of May.

The clay soils of Lambton make it especially tough on farmers, who need three to four days of dry warm weather to plant soybeans.

Just to the east of Lambton County border, farmer Alan Carroll was giving it a try Monday.

In 47 years of producing, he’s never planted this late, still, he joins others in having some faith in Mother Nature.

For others, McCabe recommends farmers look into government assistance programs now, just in case crops don’t make it into the fields.