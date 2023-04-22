Wet and rainy weekend in London, Ont.

Londoners looking to celebrate Earth Day Saturday are in store for a wet and grey day.

Saturday afternoon will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and some slight wind gusts. Saturday will see a high of 9 degrees.

Conditions will continue into the evening and overnight, cooling down to a low of plus 1.

Sunday will bring more clouds in the morning, with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 9 degrees.

Cloudy periods Sunday night with a chance of showers and a low of plus 1.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.