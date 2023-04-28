WestJet launches daily non-stop flights from London to Calgary

Western Canada is calling, with WestJet announcing that starting Sunday, daily flights will take off from the Forest City to the Stampede City.

According to a release, WestJet will service daily flights from London International Airport to Calgary International Airport beginning on April 30.

“Together with our partners at WestJet, London International Airport is so excited to bring back the daily service to Calgary” said Gerry Vanderhoek, director of commercial and air services at London International Airport. “Not only is the non-stop service convenient to connect two of Canada’s fastest growing cities, the daily route provides an efficient way to reach WestJet’s largest hub and catch connecting flights to anywhere in the world.”

Starting June 2, service between London and Calgary will be increased, with two flights departing daily. According to Vanderhoek, this increase is proof of WestJet’s “commitment and confidence” that the airline has in the London market.

So what is there to do in Cowtown?

The largest city in the Canadian Prairies sports shopping, family attractions and the famous Calgary Stampede in July. If you’re looking to get lost in nature, the scenic Rocky Mountains are only an hour’s drive away.