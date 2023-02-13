WestJet announces summertime route between Edmonton and London

WestJet announced a multitude of new American and domestic routes on Monday, and one of them will fly between the Oil Capital of Canada and the Forest City.

According to a press release, WestJet announced 20 new U.S. and Canadian destinations on Monday, designed to “further provide guests with extensive opportunities to seamlessly and affordably travel across Canada.”

One of the new routes will operate from Edmonton to London. The route will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays during the peak season beginning on May 19.

In addition, a previously announced route from London to Calgary beginning in June will also see increased service, with the addition of a red eye flight, according to a release from London International Airport.

"We are thrilled to be introducing new direct service between London and Edmonton and providing the city with an additional non-stop option to connect to Calgary this summer,” said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer. "We are entering into an exciting chapter of growth at the WestJet Group and we are committed to providing vital domestic route options between Eastern and Western Canada to support travel demand across the country.”

Departure time out of Edmonton will be 10:45 a.m. with an arrival in London of 2:52 p.m.

"WestJet continues to invest in our market and is adding additional service non-stop from London to Edmonton, along with increasing their frequency to Calgary this summer season," said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport. “This is great news for London and the surrounding area, as we continue to give our passengers more options for exciting destinations across the country.”

WestJet joins Flair Airlines, who recently announced summer routes from London to Winnipeg and London to Calgary via London International Airport.