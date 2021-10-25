WestJet adding international flights, but not from London, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

WestJet is preparing to restore service and connectivity to more than 95 international destinations, but London, Ont. isn’t one of them.

According to a release from the company, flights will start taking off again across the airline’s domestic, transborder, sun and international network as of December.

In June, Westjet resumed domestic flights from London to Toronto and Calgary.

"As Canadians confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels," said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer. "We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests.

Flights from Toronto will take off for Boston, Miami, Grand Cayman, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Roatan and Kelowna, B.C.

Flights will also be taking off to several international destinations from Calgary, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

As CTV News London reported last week, if you had plans to book an international flight out of the London International Airport, CEO Mike Seabrook says London is still not authorized for international flights.