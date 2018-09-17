

CTV London





Westervelt College is expanding to accommodate more students this fall.

The new 2,500-square foot space at 303 Richmond Street will provide new training facilities for the Pharmacy Technician, Orthopaedic Technician and Health Information Management programs.

“The new facility will provide students with even more hands-on learning opportunities,” says Gerry Slattery, Campus Director in a news release. “Our Orthopaedic facilities now have an integrated lab where students can practice putting each other in casts and braces as they prepare for employment next year.”