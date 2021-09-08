Western warns school year jeopardized by parties and aggressive behaviour
Leadership at Western University has issued a blunt warning to students.
“We’ve seen a disturbing trend over the last few days that puts our entire year in jeopardy,” reads the joint statement by Alan Shepard, President & Vice-Chancellor and Zamir Fakirani, President of University Students Council.
“This past weekend there were several large gatherings near campus— along with some aggressive behaviour that put the safety of others at risk,” continues the statement issued Tuesday evening.
Online videos show hundreds of students gathering on a street, mostly unmasked and interacting closely with each other.
Orientation Week is traditionally a time of social activity before classes begin in mid-September.
The statement warns that if the rowdy parties continue, in-person learning, extra-curricular activities, and athletics will be lost.
“We have all worked so hard to get to where we are today. It would be disappointing to lose it before it even starts.”
