Western urges caution after females report being inappropriately touched
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 11:03AM EDT
London police are investigating after two females were allegedly inappropriately touched at Western University.
According to a release by the university, the females were approached by a male outside a fenced-in concert venue on University College hill and touched inappropriately late Saturday night.
The females reported the incident to Western campus police and the investigation was turned over to London police.
Campus police are urging caution after the incident and have increased their patrols.