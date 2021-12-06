Western University walkout advocating against gender-based violence on campus

Western University students will be participating in a nationwide walkout advocating against gender-based violence on post-secondary campuses Monday.

The Safe Campus Coalition group has events organized beginning Monday afternoon with opening remarks at the University College Hill, followed by a moment of silence led by Faculty of Engineering’s Allison Preyde.

At 1 p.m. students plan to walk across campus to promote change by putting an end to violence.

Students will also commemorate the 14 victims who were killed in the École Polytechnique massacre 32 years ago.

On December 6, 1989, a man opened fire in a classroom, killing 14 women, many of whom were engineering students.

Since then the date has been designated the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

In September, Western students led a walkout after numerous allegations of sexual assaults were reported at a first-year residence.

