Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Students will be showing their support for survivors of sexual violence while also pushing for change in the way the school handles reports of sexual assault.
The walkout comes after an investigation was launched into allegations of up to 30 drug-related sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week.
According to London police there have been no formal reports made in regards to the allegations.
Police have confirmed they were already investigating three reports of sexual violence since the start of the semester; however those reports are not related to the residence allegations.
Following the walk out students are also expected to march around campus.
On Thursday, Western unveiled a new Action Plan on Sexual Violence with President Alan Shepard saying that “we let our students and families down.”
Among the new measures is a requirement to have all students living in residence take in-person training on sexual violence, consent, and personal safety.
Details on the new Action Plan can be found here.
The walk out will being at noon and students will gather at University College hill ahead of the planned march.
