Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirms 100 tornadoes last year

Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) verified 100 twisters in 2021 out of the 400 severe weather events it studied that year.

The verified count of tornadoes NTP documented in Canada jumped by a whopping 170 per cent.

In 2020, NTP verified 77 tornadoes, increasing the verified count at the time by 166 per cent.

“We are detecting and documenting many tornadoes now that would have been missed in the past, and therefore getting a much clearer picture of the tornado climatology of the country, and the tornado risk in each region,” said Gregory Kopp with ImpactWX at Western.

“Canadians also need better predictions for these events, particularly for public alerting, and our investigations are an important part of achieving that goal.”

In 2021, the NTP conducted 340 planet satellite surveys, 52 ground surveys, 48 drone surveys and 18 aircraft surveys.

The NTP looks to better detect tornadoes and climate change implications in order to keep Canadians safe.

The NTP annual report for 2021 can be found here.