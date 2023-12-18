Western University receives $8.5 million donation for hearing loss research
Western University has received a multi-million dollar donation for hearing loss research.
The contribution of $8.5 million was donated by Med-El, a hearing implant company.
Western will match the funding which will allow for the creation of two new research chairs.
Researchers involved with the project will work independently, investigating new hearing loss technologies.
