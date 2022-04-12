Western University reacts to death of woman near campus

Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.

A series of social media posts on Monday attributed to President and Vice-Chancellor, Alan Shepard, reads, “The Western U community is shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death on Western Road. Details are continuing to emerge. In the meantime, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who are affected. We are never prepared for this kind of loss.”

The school is offering supports to both students and employees.

According to police, the collision happened on Monday around 1:15 p.m. at 974 Western Road, north of Oxford Street.

Witnesses say the incident involved a pick-up truck and trailer carrying landscaping equipment.