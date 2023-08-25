Western University reacts to convenience store’s alcohol license approval

Officials with the University were displeased with the announcement that the 7-Eleven at the corner of Western and Sarnia Roads will soon be able to serve alcohol.

In a statement to CTV News, the University said, “Western is disappointed in the conclusions of the adjudicator in this case. The university remains concerned that issuing a liquor license to a convenience store that has four student residences located within 150 meters of the premises, creates unnecessary risk and the potential for harm.”

The statement continued, “The health and safety of our students is always our priority. As we start the fall term, we are again providing important events and learning sessions for students that emphasize the dangers of alcohol. These sessions include information on drinking responsibly, safe drinking tips, and a substance awareness guide.”

“Western’s Special Constables also play an important role in helping keep our students safe. The south portion of Western’s campus that surrounds Western Road and Sarnia Road is already an area of focus for our constables and they will continue to prioritize patrolling in these areas. Complementing the Western Special Constables is a 50-member Residence Safety Assistant team – a group of university staff members who work overnight in the residences and help ensure safety and security standards are adhered to,” the statement concluded.

A provincial tribunal approved the sale of alcohol at this location, despite public input advocating against it.