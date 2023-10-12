London

    Western University operating engineers on strike

    Members of the union of operating engineers at Western University picketing at entrances on Oct. 12, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Members of the union of operating engineers at Western University picketing at entrances on Oct. 12, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    A 12-member union at Western University is on strike.

    Members of Local 772 run the power plant that provides steam to buildings on campus, including University Hospital.

    The previous agreement between Western University and the International Union of Operating Engineers expired in June.

