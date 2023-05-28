Western University offering free observatory tours

If you have any burning questions about space, you can get them answered this summer in London, Ont.

Western University is inviting you to view the skies through telescopes and ask astronomers anything you want to know at their Cronyn Observatory.

Objects viewed include the moon, planets, stars, and galaxies.

You can also check out the 1940 and 1967 period rooms, and walk through the astronomical demo vault.

There is no charge for admission or parking, and no reservations are necessary; come and go as you please throughout the evening every Saturday this summer.