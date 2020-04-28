LONDON, ONT -- A team of computer scientists and biologists at Western have cracked the genome structure of COVID-19 and also found evidence supporting the hypothesis that COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) began in bats.

The team managed to identify genome signatures for 29 different COVID-19 DNA signatures.

The discovery means being able to classify a deadly virus like COVID-19 in a matter of minutes.

The team believes that this ability will be essential in developing vaccines and other drugs to treat the disease.

“All we needed was the COVID-19 DNA sequence to discover its own intrinsic sequence pattern. We used that signature pattern and a logical approach to match that pattern as close as possible to other viruses and achieved a fine level of classification in minutes – not days, not hours but minutes,” said biology professor Kathleen Hill.

The other side of the study is that it appears to support the theory that COVID-19 founds its origins in bats.

A portion of the study, which can be read here, states the following:

“From phylogenetic analysis of the RdRp protein, spike proteins, and full genomes of the COVID-19 virus and other coronaviruses, it was found that the COVID-19 virus is most closely related to two bat SARS-like coronaviruses, bat-SL-CoVZXC21 and bat-SL-CoVZC45, found in Chinese horseshoe bats Rhinolophus sinicus … it was found that the COVID-19 virus has the highest similarity to the bat coronavirus RaTG13.”

The study was done in collaboration with the University of Waterloo’s Department of Computer Science.

The method achieves 100 per cent accurate classification of the COVID-19 sequences and shows the most relevant relationships among more than 5,000 viral genomes within minutes.