LONDON, ONT. -- A large number of Western University students walked out of their classrooms Wednesday in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose a pipeline being built in northern B.C.

The walkout originated at the University of Victoria and the University of British Columbia, with student organizers from Western University following suit as the protest expanded nationally.

Serena Mendizabal and Riley Kennedy, the organizers at Western say hundreds of students from several student groups were joining the walkout.

“A coalition of student organizers across the country are inviting students to join a ‘walkout of classes action,'” Mendizabal says, “to demand that the RCMP and CGL (Coastal GasLink) fully withdraw from sovereign Wet’suwet’en territory immediately.”

Organizers say that thousands of students from over 36 universities and numerous high schools are taking part across Canada.

“Despite misleading headlines that say an agreement has been reached, the RCMP are still patrolling on the territory, and Coastal GasLink has resumed construction,” said the organizers in a statement, “the basic demands of the hereditary chiefs have not been met."

Federal and B.C. cabinet ministers reached a proposed agreement with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary over land and title rights on the weekend.

The details have not yet been made public as the Wet’suwet’en are planning to discuss the proposed agreement internally.

On Monday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the agreement between the federal government and Wet’suwet’en First Nation won’t affect work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Then on Tuesday, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau asked the country to exercise patience while negotiations between the government and the Wet’suwet’en were underway.

The walkout, on concrete beach outside of the University Civic Centre, was expected to include opening ceremonies and speeches.

First Nation elders Dan and Mary Lou Smoke, who have taught at both Western University and Fanshawe College were scheduled to speak.