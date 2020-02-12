LONDON, ONT -- A Western student who contracted coronavirus while in China has fully recovered and the case is now considered resolved.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said the patient tested negative for the virus twice in 24 hours.

This means that she is no longer considered infectious.

Two other people who contracted the virus in Ontario are doing well and are out of hospital.

The Western student in her 20s was Ontario’s third case and Canada’s fourth.

Medical officials said she took every precaution upon her return to Canada.

The woman reportedly wore a surgical mask in her travel from Wuhan, China to London, even though she had no symptoms, and went straight into isolation at home and only went to hospital once she was back in London, where she continued to wear a mask.

Hundreds of Canadians remain in quarantine in Trenton, Ont. after coming home from where the virus originated in central China.

Meanwhile more than 200 remain quarantined on a ship docked in Japan.

With files from the Canadian Press.