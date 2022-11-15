Western strike averted

A strike at Western University has been averted.

The faculty association has reached a tentative deal with administration, meaning over 1,500 faculty, Including professors, librarians and archivists will not be going on strike

“Together we have averted a strike at western! We are pleased to report that your support for UWOFA’s negotiating team, along with strong strike preparedness, has paid off in allowing us to reach a tentative deal with the employer, and avert the need for strike action,” reads a statement from the faculty association.

Classes and public transit routes will run as normal Tuesday.