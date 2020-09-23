LONDON, ONT. -- During a virtual event on Wednesday afternoon, Western University’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration (Western Space) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the MILO Institute, to develop deep space missions.

The MILO institute is a non-profit research collaborative led by Arizona State University.

In signing this MOU, Western Space and the MILO Institute will work together to develop low-cost space missions. One objective for the MOU are robotic missions to the lunar surface using an instrument built in Canada by Western researchers.

More to come.