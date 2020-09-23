Advertisement
Western Space to team with international partners to develop deep space missions
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows nearly 10,000 galaxies in the deepest visible-light image of the cosmos, cutting across billions of light-years. (NASA, ESA, S. Beckwith (STScI), HUDF Team)
LONDON, ONT. -- During a virtual event on Wednesday afternoon, Western University’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration (Western Space) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the MILO Institute, to develop deep space missions.
The MILO institute is a non-profit research collaborative led by Arizona State University.
In signing this MOU, Western Space and the MILO Institute will work together to develop low-cost space missions. One objective for the MOU are robotic missions to the lunar surface using an instrument built in Canada by Western researchers.
More to come.