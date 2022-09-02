Western's welcome week about to get underway

Western's welcome week and orientation actives are about to get underway.

Students will start moving in Sept. 3-5 with o-week planned for Sept. 5-10.

The university says most activities are back in person this year with health measures in place.

Say some changes have been made including, expanding o-week programming to support different needs, "care hubs" designed to manage wayfinding, nourishment and mental health support and earlier end times of night programs to allow students to prioritize healthy sleep habits.