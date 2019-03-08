

There's some good news for drivers trying to get around the Western University campus. University Drive Bridge has reopened.

After five months of repair, vehicles can again use the 95-year-old bridge - which opened to traffic in Nov. 1923.

It was closed to cars in Oct. 2018 after a routine inspection, although it was still accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The repairs and reopening were delayed by the severe weather in early February.

Bearings on both ends of the bridge have been replaced, but nearly 600 rivets, original to the 95-year-old bridge, still need to be removed to the bridge can be lifted and the central bearings replaced.

A 12-ton load limit remains in place for concrete and fire trucks.