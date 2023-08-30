Western Mustangs set for home opener this Sunday

One week into the season and the Western Mustangs football team are already ranked number two in the country.

Starting quarterback Evan Hillock is returning for another season and is optimistic about the team’s chances of going all the way.

“So far so good,” said Hillock. “You know we have the team to make it all the way.”

In the first game of the season last weekend, the Mustangs defeated York 83-0, but head coach Greg Marshall is expecting a much tougher test this Sunday night when they play Hamilton’s McMaster University.

“This weekend will be a good test for us against McMaster,” said Marshall. “You know we have a long season ahead of us and we just need to stay healthy.”

Tickets are still available for the home opener on Sunday and fans are encouraged to remain until after the game for fireworks and a light show.