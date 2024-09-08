Western Mustangs score two touchdowns in opening minute, stay undefeated

It took just 46 seconds for the Western Mustangs to have a 14-0 lead on the Carleton Ravens.

After Roman Campanaro took the opening kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown, the Ravens fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Keon Edwards punched it from three yards.

In the inaugural White Out game, where the Mustangs and over 5,000 fans all wore white, special teams was a major factor in their 52-21 win.

"Our special teams did a great job today in a bunch of areas," Mustangs Head Coach, Greg Marshall, told reporters after the game.

"I tell our players that special teams involves all of us and at some point, everyone is on a special team role and it can really change the outcome of a game and it really changed the outcome of the game today."

For Campanaro, the nerves were extremely high as he was filling in on kick return duty.

"I just didn't want to drop the ball,” said Campanaro.

“The first play of the game, in front of the home crowd, it was nerve-wracking. We practiced that potential play this week so if we saw the right look, we would be ready. We saw it and practice paid off.”

Western scored 21 points in the first quarter, and never looked back as they cruised to a 31-point win.

Quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Seth Robertson who continues to find the endzone.

Robertson has five touchdowns through three weeks.

Keon Edwards ran for 74 yards and three scores, as Western remains one of three Ontario University Athletics (OUA) teams without a loss.

In a rematch of last year’s Yates Cup final, Western goes to Laurier Saturday, Sept. 14 to play the Golden Hawks (2-0).

"It's definitely a big game and could very well determine who might get the first-round bye in the playoffs at the end of the season, which is big," said Marshall.