Western Mustangs score two touchdowns in opening minute, stay undefeated
It took just 46 seconds for the Western Mustangs to have a 14-0 lead on the Carleton Ravens.
After Roman Campanaro took the opening kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown, the Ravens fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Keon Edwards punched it from three yards.
In the inaugural White Out game, where the Mustangs and over 5,000 fans all wore white, special teams was a major factor in their 52-21 win.
"Our special teams did a great job today in a bunch of areas," Mustangs Head Coach, Greg Marshall, told reporters after the game.
"I tell our players that special teams involves all of us and at some point, everyone is on a special team role and it can really change the outcome of a game and it really changed the outcome of the game today."
For Campanaro, the nerves were extremely high as he was filling in on kick return duty.
"I just didn't want to drop the ball,” said Campanaro.
“The first play of the game, in front of the home crowd, it was nerve-wracking. We practiced that potential play this week so if we saw the right look, we would be ready. We saw it and practice paid off.”
Western scored 21 points in the first quarter, and never looked back as they cruised to a 31-point win.
Quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Seth Robertson who continues to find the endzone.
Robertson has five touchdowns through three weeks.
Keon Edwards ran for 74 yards and three scores, as Western remains one of three Ontario University Athletics (OUA) teams without a loss.
In a rematch of last year’s Yates Cup final, Western goes to Laurier Saturday, Sept. 14 to play the Golden Hawks (2-0).
"It's definitely a big game and could very well determine who might get the first-round bye in the playoffs at the end of the season, which is big," said Marshall.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois ready to extract gains for Quebec in exchange for supporting Liberals
The Bloc Québécois says its ready to wheel and deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party for support during confidence votes now that the Liberal government's confidence and supply agreement with the NDP has ended.
Over 200 firearms seized in Waterloo weapons investigation
According to police, during a traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
Timeline: The rise and fall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fortunes
In the wake of the NDP withdrawing its automatic support of the minority Liberal government, here is a timeline of key events charting the arc of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fortunes in federal politics.
The controversial plan to turn a desert green
Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.
Military surplus store in Calgary, destination of celebrity shoppers, closing doors
Cher, Anthony Hopkins, Heath Ledger, Alec Baldwin and Tom Hardy are just a few of the celebrities John Cumming met while growing up in his family's military surplus store.
Trump threatens to jail adversaries in escalating rhetoric ahead of pivotal debate
With just days to go before his first and likely only debate against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump posted a warning on his social media site threatening to jail those “involved in unscrupulous behavior” this election, which he said would be under intense scrutiny.
Mother of Georgia shooting suspect called school to warn of emergency, aunt says
The mother of the 14-year-old who has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of four people at his Georgia high school called the school before the killings, warning staff of an 'extreme emergency' involving her son, a relative said.
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.