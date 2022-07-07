Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy

The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss of Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy Thursday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the London Junior Mustangs, Kenemy passed away Thursday with his wife Michelle by his side.

“The Western Mustangs family sends their deepest condolences to Kenemy's family & friends during this most difficult time,” a release from Mustangs Communications reads.

Kenemy was involved with London-area football for over 30 years across multiple levels, including serving as head coach of the London Junior Mustangs and serving as the Mustangs’ quarterback coach since 2019.

"Jay made a significant impact on our football program and his contributions were integral to the success of our team last year,” said Mustangs Football Head Coach Greg Marshall in the release.

For Marshall, he will always remember Kenemy’s kind spirit.

"He was such a kind, caring, and giving person. He was able to connect in such a positive way with our student-athletes both at Western and with the Jr. Mustangs. I am so appreciative of his friendship and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Michelle, his family and all those who were touched by his generous spirit,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the London Junior Mustangs as a memorial fund in order to cover funeral costs and other expenses on behalf of the Kenemy family.

Memorial details will be shared when available.

“Jason was loved and cherished by everyone he met, he made a huge impact on the lives of everyone including the youth and players he was so dedicated to coaching. Jason always gave everything he had and will be remembered as an icon in our football community and beyond,” the GoFundMe page reads.