    • Western Mustangs Football team reaches 8th straight Yates Cup

    Under a pile of players Lourenz Bowers-Kane recovers a fumble for the Western Mustangs deep in Queen’s territory in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Under a pile of players Lourenz Bowers-Kane recovers a fumble for the Western Mustangs deep in Queen’s territory in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    The Western Mustangs will face the Laurier Golden Hawks in the Ontario University Athletics Football Championship.

    The Mustangs reached the Yates Cup game for the eighth straight year after beating Queen’s 47-20 in the semi-final at Alumni Stadium in London, Ont. Saturday.

    Leading 19-17 at the half, the Mustangs pulled away with a dominant second half to win against their biggest rival.

    Quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his return from injury for the Mustangs.

    They will face the Golden Hawks in the finals, after Laurier beat Windsor 21-14. 

