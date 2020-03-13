LONDON, ONT -- Western University has cancelled classes until Tuesday in order to allow instructors to prepare alternative delivery of course content.

Starting Wednesday, and for the remainder of the term, university classes will be held online.

Despite the shift to online all campus buildings and residences will remain operational.

Western and Fanshawe College also cancelled plans for open houses this weekend.

As it stands Friday morning Fanshawe says all classes will go ahead as scheduled.

Western was trending on twitter over backlash to its decision.

The decision comes after the Ontario government announced that all publicly funded schools would close for an additional two weeks following March Break.