LONDON, ONT -- Western University is hosting a memorial Wednesday to honour the four students who were killed in last week's deadly plane crash in Iran.

Universities across Canada observed a moment of silent for all the victims at 1 p.m. EST.

Western’s memorial is taking place at 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall with doors opening at 3 p.m.

Members of the university, along with the general public, are all being welcomed to honour the lives of Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Milad Nahavandi, Ghazal Nourian and Sajedeh Saraeian.

The four were aboard Flight PS752 when it was mistakenly shot down by a surface to air missile near Tehran last Wednesday.

All 176 passengers including 57 Canadians were killed in the crash.

Across Ontario, students attending schools in Toronto, York Region and several universities are among those killed.

In addition to the four Western University students, the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo each say they lost two PhD students while the University of Windsor said five students/researchers were lost.