Western Homecoming cost London taxpayers $256,098 in policing overtime in 2021: report

A new report heading to the London Police Services Board says overtime associated with policing homecoming (HoCo) celebrations near Western University cost taxpayers over $250,000 in 2021.

Costs from police internal task forces in London are usually calculated as resource costs, except for the following last year: a task force into student homecoming parties cost $256,098 and a second crime gun task force incurred a total of $287,166.

The number internal task forces increased from 12 to 20 in 2021. Police made the increase to address crime trends along with more pandemic-related protests that required policing.

The board will receive the report Thursday.