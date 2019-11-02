

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. - The Western Mustangs have defeated the Waterloo Warriors in the Ontario University Athletics football semifinal.

The Mustangs won the game - held at TD Stadium Saturday afternoon – by a score of 30-24.

Western was up 9-7 at half time. The lead exchanged hands a couple of times during the game, but ultimately the Mustangs prevailed.

Western will now play McMaster in the in the 112th Yates Cup, which will also be played at Western next Saturday.

McMaster defeated Guelph 19-9 in the other semifinal.

The win maintains the perfect season of the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 1 in the country.