LONDON, ONT. -- In an effort to help front line workers in the fight against COVID-19, Western University and General Dynamics are joining forces to make 500 face shields per day.

The project started in April at Western.

The team sheared and formed polycarbonate to create the shield and attached velcro fasteners.

It then sends the designs and materials to General Dynamics to ramp up the project to scale to meet demand.

“The strength of London is built on partnerships. That’s why I wasn’t surprised when General Dynamics joined this project and ramped up production so quickly,” says Peter White, Western’s executive director, government relations and strategic partnerships in a news release.

“We’re so pleased to be working together on this project, which is obviously so important to everyone in the community.”

More than 11,000 face shields have been ordered and 8000 delivered for free to orangizations in need.

“We were looking for a natural fit to contribute in a positive way here in Canada and abroad during this global pandemic, and when we learned what Western was doing with medical face shields, we wanted to connect right away because it was a great idea and we knew we could help,” says John Ellison, vice president of General Dynamics.