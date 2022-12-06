Western and Brescia honour victims of École Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary

For the first time, Brescia University College partnered with Women in Engineering at Western University to honour the victims who were killed at École Polytechnique 33 years ago.

On Dec. 6, 1989 a 25-year-old man targeted an attack against women on the École Polytechique campus, killing 14 female students and injuring 13 others at the engineering school in Montreal.

On Tuesday morning, students and staff from Western Engineering and Brescia paid their respects with a memorial at the Amit Chakma Engineering building, by taking a moment of silence and placing a wreath outside.

Fernanda Pereira, a fourth-year student in engineering at Western lit a candle for each victim who was killed.

The women killed at École Polytechnique were Genevieve Bergeron, Helene Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganiere, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michele Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte.