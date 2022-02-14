Westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Lambton County reopen

The Highway 402 westbound lanes have reopened at Nauvoo Road after a protest closed a section of the highway for days.

An update from Lambton County OPP said the lanes were reopened Monday after all vehicles and pedestrians have departed the highway.

Police are advising drivers to proceed with caution as traffic starts to move through the area.

Officers say the closure, which had been ongoing since last Wednesday, was implemented to ensure the safety of both the demonstrators and the motoring public.