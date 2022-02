Westbound 402 closed from London, Ont. to Lambton County because of bad road conditions

Provincial police have closed the westbound lanes of Highway 402 from London, Ont. to Lambton County because of poor road conditions Thursday.

The closure runs from Colonel Talbot Road in London all the way to the border of Lambton.

Police aren't sure when the highway will reopen.

#MiddlesexOPP have closed #Hwy402 westbound from Col. Talbot to @CountyofLambton due to unsafe road conditions. Unknown length of time until it can be opened again. ^jh — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 3, 2022

A snowfall warning by Environment Canada has been lifted for the area but more snow is expected to hit the region later Thursday afternoon with an additional 4 to 8 cm to possibly fall.

OPP across Southern Ontario are reporting a number of crashes because of the ice and snow. Motorists should slow down and drive according to current road conditions.