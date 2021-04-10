Advertisement
Westbound 401 closed west of London following collision
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 1:28PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 10, 2021 2:45PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The westbound lanes of the 401 are closed west of London following a collision Saturday afternoon.
It's shutdown between Colonel Talbot Road and Union Road. The eastbound lanes are open and getting through at this time.
Emergency crews are on scene.
It's not clear what happened or if there are any injuries.
No word when the highway will reopen.